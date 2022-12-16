Five ex-Super League stars whose sons will take rugby league by storm including Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC starlets

GROWING up in a sporting family is one thing, but growing up knowing your father was a legend in rugby league is another thing altogether.

With the family name behind youngsters, some will make it and others may drop away.

Here are five Super League stars of the past whose sons are set to take rugby league by storm.

Leon Pryce – Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants)

This duo need no introduction. With father Leon asserting himself as one of the greatest ever players in the Super League era it’s now the turn of son Will to step out of that shadow. And, in some ways, the Huddersfield Giants star has already begun to do that, earning a deal with the Newcastle Knights for 2024 and beyond. At present, Will is one of the most highest-rated talents in the world of rugby league; with an eye for a gap and a stunning running ability, the 20-year-old will be a name remembered for a long time.

Kevin Sinfield – Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

The name Sinfield really does not need any introduction in the modern day. With father Kevin one of the greatest Super League captains in the summer era, it’s time for Jack to make his own name in the sport. A mature and disciplined teenager, at just 18 years of age, Jack has made five appearances for the Rhinos, looking accomplished in every one. And with both Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin coming off contract at the end of 2022, it could well be a new era for the Sinfield family with Jack learning from the very best.

Keith Mason – Lukas Mason (Wigan Warriors)

Keith Mason was renowned during his rugby league career for mixing it with the big boys in the forward pack and for the way in which he would never back down. Now, it’s son Lukas who is forging a reputation for himself in doing just that at academy level for the Wigan Warriors. After being picked up by the Lancashire club following some brilliant displays for Siddal RLFC, Lukas is being hailed as the next big thing. A forward that can play anywhere in the pack, Mason junior has the perfect mentor in father Keith.

Steve McNamara – Ben McNamara (Hull FC)

Steve McNamara became a key player for Hull FC, Bradford and Huddersfield in the 1990s and 2000s, but now it’s the turn of son Ben to make his name for the Black and Whites. Still only 21 years of age, McNamara has already played 25 games for FC but he found himself down the pecking order under previous head coach Brett Hodgson. Now, with Tony Smith at the helm, McNamara may be able to force himself into the reckoning with Smith’s obvious play on youth at his previous club, Hull KR. Assured and skilful, McNamara will play a major role for Hull in the future.

Jim Gannon – Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

Australian father Jim Gannon became a hit in Super League with Huddersfield and Hull KR, but it’s son Morgan that is hitting the headlines at present. The 19-year-old has entrenched himself in the Leeds Rhinos side in recent seasons under Richard Agar and then Rohan Smith and only missed out on a Grand Final appearance in 2022 due to concussion. Now, the flame-haired second-rower is determined to kick on where he left off before that injury having successfully gained good grades i his A-Levels!