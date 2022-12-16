Ranking the five best forward packs in Super League with Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves represented

HAVING a good forward pack is essential in rugby league.

Tasked with taking the game to the opposition and tiring out rivals’ middles, the workload for hookers, props and the back-row has increased in both attack and defence.

Here are five of the best packs in Super League.

5. Huddersfield GIants

You look through the Huddersfield forward pack and there is an incredible honesty about it. Determined not to let their teammates down, every one of them knows their role under head coach Ian Watson and do it a terrific degree. With Chris Hill leading from the front and a back-row filled with Josh Jones, Chris McQueen and Luke Yates, that quartet is enough to get the better of any side. Youngsters Oliver Wilson, Matty English and Owen Trout and experienced campaigners Joe Greenwood and Sebastine Ikahihifo give Watson plenty of choice. The return of Nathan Peats is also a major boost.

4. Wigan Warriors

Wigan took home the Challenge Cup in 2022 on the back of a stellar forward performance. The likes of Brad Singleton, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul and Morgan Smithies were cornerstones of the Warriors’ pack in 2022 whilst Willie Isa, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis and Liam Byrne also put in impressive performances. With Ethan Havard also set for a big year after injury, the future is bright for Wigan. Sam Powell and Brad O’Neill also complement each other well.

3. Leeds Rhinos

Rohan Smith delivered big for Leeds in 2022, taking advantage of a huge and mobile pack to dominate teams down the middle. Mikolaj Oledzki and Zane Tetevano were a key part of that with new signings Justin Sangare and Sam Lisone tipped to impress. James Bentley – once he got over his bans in the first part of the season – Morgan Gannon and Rhyse Martin excelled in the back-row whilst Kruise Leeming was a superb captain for the Rhinos. Cameron Smith will be raring to go with the number 13 on his back as Corey Johnson will be hoping to step into Brad Dwyer’s shoes with Jarrod O’Connor also impressing towards the back end of the year. James Donaldson, Tom Holroyd and Sam Walters complete the pack with strength in depth.

2. Warrington Wolves

Daryl Powell has been one of the most active head coach in terms of bringing in new forwards. Paul Vaughan has joined from Canterbury, Josh McGuire from St George and Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson from Catalans. Add into the mix ex-Wests man Thomas Mikaele, former Wiganer Matty Nicholson and Ben Currie and the Wolves forward pack is immeasurably different to the one that took to the field at the beginning of 2022. Add into the mix Joe Philbin, Joe Bullock, James Harrison and Daryl Clark at number nine and Warrington have a serious squad on paper.

1. St Helens

It couldn’t really have been any other side but St Helens to take top spot here. With Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees as starting props with James Roby at hooker, Sione Mata’utia and Joe Batchelor in the back-row with Morgan Knowles at loose-forward, the Saints pack speaks for itself. Add into the mix the likes of Agnatius Paasi, Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, James Bell and Curtis Sironen and there really is little competition.