Five of the tallest ever Super League players including Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR stars

SOMETIMES a rugby league player can stand out for their stature, both physically and metaphorically.

Over the course of 27 years, Super League has seen some imposing figures take to the field.

But, perhaps none more so than these five – the tallest-ever Super League players.

Corentin Le Cam

Having recently left the Catalans Dragons, Corentin Le Cam will not grace Super League in 2023, but the 6ft 9 forward has already etched his name into the summer game history. No player in 27 years has ever been as tall as Le Cam which is even more remarkable considering the Frenchman is only 23. Having signed for rugby union club Ceret, the four-capped French international will be aiming to make it in the 15-man code.

Wayne McDonald

If Corentin Le Cam thought he would be the only 6 ft 9 rugby league then he is mistaken. Wayne McDonald, however, is apparently 0.1 cm smaller! McDonald of course played for Wakefield, Hull and St Helens before making his name as a barnstorming forward at the Leeds Rhinos between 2002 and 2005. After almost 100 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, McDonald made the switch to the Wigan Warriors and then the Huddersfield Giants where he retired in 2006.

Dane Tilse

After an illustrious career with the Canberra Raiders in the NRL, Australian Dane Tilse made the move to Hull KR ahead of the 2015 Super League season. At 6 ft 7, Tilse wasn’t exactly a blot on the landscape and the towering forward made 48 appearances for Rovers during his two-year spell at Craven Park. After Rovers were relegated from Super League in 2016, Tilse decided to retire and return home for family reasons.

Greg Inglis

It’s a bit of a get-out clause including Greg Inglis considering he only made three appearances for the Warrington Wolves back in 2021. However, the 35-year-old did still play in Super League which makes him eligible for this list. Standing at 6 ft 5, Inglis had created quite the reputation for himself in the NRL, winning one Grand Final with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and then two with the Melbourne Storm. Inglis actually retired at the end of 2019 before coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in 2021. Again, though, injury forced the outside back into retirement once more.

Jarrad Hickey

One player who people may forget actually played in Super League is prop Jarrad Hickey. Between 2006 and 2010, Hickey – who stands at 6 ft 5 – plied his trade for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL, registering 72 appearances in five seasons. However, ahead of the 2011 Super League season, Hickey signed for Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal. That being said, the prop played just eight times before leaving to join New South Wales Cup team Illawarra Cutters.