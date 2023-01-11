The ten biggest opening-round attendances since Super League began

SUPER LEAGUE is set for its opening round in mid-February as Warrington Wolves take on Leeds Rhinos on Thursday 16 February to kick things off.

Leigh Leopards then take on the Salford Red Devils on Friday 17 February alongside Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against Catalans Dragons.

Hull KR take on the Wigan Warriors on the Saturday before Castleford Tigers travel to Hull FC on Sunday 19 February to round things off.

Will any of these fixtures though match up to the ten largest ever attendances since the 1996 season?

Throughout the 27 years of Super League, there have been some huge opening round crowds, with the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves setting the overall record back in 2007 when 21,693 people flocked to the DW Stadium to watch Warrington overcome Wigan 16-10.

One of the following numbers which stands out the most, though, is that of Paris St Germain in their first-ever rugby league game in 1996 – almost 18,000 filled the Stade Sebastien Charlety to watch history being made.

Unfortunately, as everyone knows, that initial enthusiasm soon waned.

Here are the ten biggest opening round attendances in Super League history:

10. Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants 2014

16,240 people made their DW Stadium to watch Huddersfield inflict a shock win over Wigan, 24-8, on February 7 2014.

9. St Helens vs Wigan Warriors 2019

16,508 people flocked to the Totally Wicked Stadium on 31 January in 2019 as St Helens beat local rivals Wigan, 22-12.

8. Bradford Bulls vs St Helens 2001

16.572 people made their way to Valley Parade to watch Bradford beat St Helens, 31-24, on March 4 2001.

7. Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants 2016

Again, a Wigan home clash against Huddersfield makes the list with 16,771 people filling the DW Stadium in 2012 as the Giants again inflicted a surprise defeat on the Warriors, 20-16.

6. St Helens vs Warrington Wolves 2009

17,009 people made their way to Knowsley Road to watch St Helens beat Warrington, 26-14, on February 13 2009.

5. Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos 2005

Back when Hull FC’s stadium was named the KC Stadium, 17,080 people made their way to the venue to watch Leeds overcome the Black and Whites, 16-12, on February 11 2005.

4. Bradford Bulls vs Wigan Warriors 2004

17,267 people flocked to Odsal on February 20 2004 to watch Bradford thrash Wigan, 34-6.

3. Paris St Germain vs Sheffield Eagles 1996

Incredibly, PSG’s first-ever rugby league game produced a crowd of 17,873 at the Stade Sebastien Charlety on March 29 1996.

2. Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC 2020

19,500 people filled Headingley on February 2 2020 to watch Hull FC hammer Leeds, 30-4.

1. Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves 2007

The biggest-ever crowd for an opening round Super League fixture belongs at the DW Stadium in 2007. 21,693 people made their way to Wigan to watch Warrington inflict a 16-10 defeat on the Warriors.