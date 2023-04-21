Five off-contract NRL stars who could move to Super League including Manly Sea Eagles centre

IT’S this time of year when those off-contract at the end of the season begin to think about negotiating an extension or moving onto someplace else.

Whilst out-of-contract Super League stars cannot negotiate until May 1, those in the NRL are able to make their moves now.

So which five off-contract NRL stars could potentially move to Super League next season?

Oliver Gildart

He has already been linked heavily with a move back to Super League, with Leigh Leopards thought to be in the driving seat for his signature. The current Dolphins star has yet to play a game in the NRL in 2023 and endured a difficult time with the Wests Tigers last season. A return to Super League could be the catalyst for the 26-year-old to rejuvenate his career. His agent, Sam Ayoub, acknowledged that a move to the UK was “very likely”, but such a move “will depend on it being the ‘right’ club.”

Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson is already being linked with a massive four-year deal with Wigan Warriors in Super League after an inconsistent time in the NRL so far. On a lucrative wage with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Thompson has spent all of 2023 injured so far and is not expected to be back for a number of months. Out of contract at the end of the season, Thompson’s preference is stay in the NRL, but could he be lured back home?

Morgan Harper

Currently plying his trade for the Manly Sea Eagles, Morgan Harper is yet to be offered any deal for 2024 – and the rumours are that he isn’t about to get one. Just 24 years of age, the centre’s attacking flair would suit the Super League competition and would certainly be a big hit with a new club’s fans. Harper has already made 50 NRL appearances between his spell with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly.

Corey Allan

Corey Allan was linked with move to Super League last season, but that never materialised with the outside back penning a one-year deal with the Sydney Roosters. However, Allan has played just twice for the Chooks in 2023, but the 25-year-old is highly rated and has 52 NRL appearances under his belt. The former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs is a free spirit out wide and could certainly be dangerous in a free-flowing Super League.

Luke Brooks

The much-maligned Luke Brooks has a million-dollar contract ending at the end of the 2023 NRL season, but it’s unlikely he will get anywhere near that offer for 2024 and beyond following a number of hit-and-miss seasons. Leeds Rhinos have been linked with a move for Brooks in recent weeks and the halfback could well reignite his career in Super League – much like Jackson Hastings and Brodie Croft before him.