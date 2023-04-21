Why Jacques O’Neill won’t actually return to Castleford Tigers until the start of May

LOVE ISLAND hit star Jacques O’Neill has returned to Castleford Tigers – that much is true.

However, despite the news that he has gone back to The Jungle where he made his name, he will not actually return to the club until May 2.

That is due to the fact that O’Neill still has work commitments to fulfil before he tries and impresses new head coach Andy Last to be given the chance to pull on the Castleford jersey once more.

Aged just 23, O’Neill made quite the impression at The Jungle before his foray into the world of reality television, registering 29 appearances and scoring three tries, but he had endured an injury-hit end to his rugby league life, suffering from a hamstring problem.

During his stint in Live Island, the Cumbrian native accrued over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and has been active in the world of social media ever since.

O’Neill was actually invited to participate in a Cumbria clash against Jamaica back in October as part of the preparations for the Rugby League World Cup, but the 23-year-old declined.

The loose-forward highlighted just how excited he is to get back onto the rugby league field.

O’Neill said: “I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys. Hopefully, in the near future, I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

“I’ve always wanted to play rugby again; it’s never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.”