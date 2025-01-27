FIVE players referred to Tribunal for potential long-term bans in aftermath of friendlies and Challenge Cup fixtures

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday morning, with 12 players being charged following friendlies and Challenge Cup fixtures over the past week.

Among them are former Hull FC pair Connor Wynne and Jeylan Hodgson, with the duo coming together in Featherstone Rovers’ big win over Goole Vikings in pre-season.

An allegation of biting had been made by Wynne on Hodgson, with the former being red carded during that fixture.

Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Jeylen Hodgson (Goole Vikings) – Grade E Biting – Refer to Tribunal

Josh Thompson (York Acorn) – Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour – Refer to Tribunal

Oliver Metcalfe (Maryport) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Jordan Rice (Mirfield) – Grade E Questioning the integrity of a Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Suspension

Craig Foster (Maryport) – Grade C Aggressive body language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine

Scott Carberry (Haresfinch) – Grade C Foul language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine

Matty Norton (Haresfinch) – Grade C Head Contact – £40 Fine

Lachlan Holmes (Dewsbury Moor) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Jo McConell (Longhorns) – Grade C Trip – £40 Fine

Robbie Valentine (Ince Rose Bridge) – Grade C Striking – £40 Fine