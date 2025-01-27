FIVE players referred to Tribunal for potential long-term bans in aftermath of friendlies and Challenge Cup fixtures

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday morning, with 12 players being charged following friendlies and Challenge Cup fixtures over the past week.
Among them are former Hull FC pair Connor Wynne and Jeylan Hodgson, with the duo coming together in Featherstone Rovers’ big win over Goole Vikings in pre-season.
An allegation of biting had been made by Wynne on Hodgson, with the former being red carded during that fixture.
Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal
Jeylen Hodgson (Goole Vikings) – Grade E Biting – Refer to Tribunal
Josh Thompson (York Acorn) – Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour – Refer to Tribunal
Oliver Metcalfe (Maryport) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal
Jordan Rice (Mirfield) – Grade E Questioning the integrity of a Match Official – Refer to Tribunal
Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Suspension
Craig Foster (Maryport) – Grade C Aggressive body language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine
Scott Carberry (Haresfinch) – Grade C Foul language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine
Matty Norton (Haresfinch) – Grade C Head Contact – £40 Fine
Lachlan Holmes (Dewsbury Moor) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
Jo McConell (Longhorns) – Grade C Trip – £40 Fine
Robbie Valentine (Ince Rose Bridge) – Grade C Striking – £40 Fine