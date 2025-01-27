Sheffield Eagles apologise to West Bowling ARLFC and fans after kick-off was delayed an hour due out-of-date prescription drug

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have apologised to West Bowling ARFLC and fans of both clubs for the delayed kick off of the two sides’ Challenge Cup Round Two fixture yesterday.

The Eagles eventually ran out 62-0 winners over the amateur side, but kick-off was delayed by an hour due to one item of prescription drugs in the Mandatory Medical Equipment being out of date.

The item had been identified for replacement ahead of the season and ordered, however it had not been received and those responsible at the club did not pick up on this.

The Eagles said, in a statement: “The RFL delegate at the game was very accommodating in the situation and worked with the club on identifying solutions, which included the club doctor visiting the Northern General to try and obtain a replacement, whilst our first aid partner Mediqas Group, also dispatched a replacement to the stadium.

“Whilst the items were received within the hour’s grace afforded to us by the RFL’s Operational Rules, we realise that the cold and wet weather impacted significantly on fans of both sides who had to wait as well as the players of both sides whose preparations were also affected.

“We will co-operate fully with any RFL investigation and subsequent disciplinary action should this arise.

“Overnight the club’s board has asked management to provide an updated process to be written, reviewed and approved to ensure that this does not happen again. Similarly, the board has also asked for an updated communications policy in the event of delayed kick-offs to be written to ensure that both fans attending and following the game via digital media channels are kept informed of issues should they arise.”