Five players who stood out from the weekend’s games including Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards stars

ANOTHER week of pre-season is done and dusted and a number of friendlies were concluded at the weekend.

Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Leigh Leopards, Widnes Vikings, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Barrow Raiders all ran out winners.

Having said that, which five players stood out from this weekend’s games?

Brad Dwyer – Hull FC

Brad Dwyer had been one of Leeds’ best players in 2022 which made it surprising that he wasn’t kept on at Headingley. However, the Rhinos’ loss is very much Hull FC’s gain and Dwyer enjoyed a great performance against the Sheffield Eagles on Sunday. Running out of dummy-half with an extra spring in his step, the hooker tore the Eagles apart around the ruck, giving Hull fans a glimpse into what might be in 2023.

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards

It was quite an obvious choice to make John Asiata captain of the Leigh Leopards given his leadership skills on the field for Adrian Lam’s side. The loose-forward was quite clearly the link between the forwards and the backs in Leigh’s win over Leeds on Saturday and the Leopards certainly missed his impetus when he left the field. Formidable, determined and inspirational, Asiata will be key if Leigh are to stay up in 2023.

Chris Hankinson – Featherstone Rovers

Since making the move from Toulouse Olympique, Chris Hankinson has excelled for Featherstone, providing a threat out wide as well as an impressive goalkicking ability. Against Super League opponents Hull KR, Hankinson put himself about, proving that he is top flight quality. The centre got over the whitewash for a well-deserved try against Rovers on Friday night and converted two goals.

Logan Astley – Wigan Warriors

There are big things expected of youngster Logan Astley from a Wigan Warriors perspective for the future. And in a competent showing against Whitehaven at the weekend, the halfback showed just why. Pouncing for two tries and generally running the show up in Cumbria, Astley demonstrated his potential Super League readiness with a number of brilliant touches. A second-half sinbinning will want to be avoided in the future though.

Adam Lawton – Widnes Vikings

Towering second-rower Adam Lawton produced a second-half performance from the ages as Widnes Vikings got one over on League One side Oldham. Oldham were actually leading 14-12 at the break, but Widnes – and Lawton – looked revitalised in the second forty minutes to run out 42-20 winners. Lawton grabbed a second-half hat-trick as the Vikings put their opponents to the sword and the 29-year-old was a handful all afternoon.