Every result from this weekend’s pre-season friendlies as game cut short by floodlight failure with Leigh Leopards and Featherstone Rovers recording impressive wins

THERE were a number of pre-season friendlies arranged for this weekend, but with the onset of frozen pitch conditions, few actually went ahead.

Those that did go ahead, however, were rewarded with some great performances – both individually and collectively.

On Friday night, Featherstone Rovers shocked Super League side Hull KR in a 28-0 win in what was Craig Hall’s testimonial game, whilst Willie Peters endured a difficult baptism of fire in his first game in charge of the Robins.

At the same time, London Broncos thrashed fellow capital club London Skolars, 58-18.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Leeds Rhinos travelled to the Leigh Leopards for an intriguing battle which saw Zak Hardaker play against his former side for the first time since making the off-season move to the Leigh Sports Village.

Hardaker proved to be the matchwinner, scoring in the last minute to ensured Leigh took home the Bev Risman Trophy.

Sunday came and whilst Keighley Cougars’ game against Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls’ clash with Huddersfield Giants and Hunslet’s fixture against Halifax Panthers were all postponed, some fixtures did still go ahead.

Hull FC just about overcame Sheffield Eagles in a 22-20 win with a number of young starlets on show whilst a youthful Wigan Warriors ran out 22-14 winners against Whitehaven.

Barrow Raiders’ fixture against Workington Town finished in the 53rd minute due to floodlight failure as Widnes Vikings put in a strong second-half showing against Oldham.

Results from this weekend:

Featherstone Rovers 28-0 Hull KR

London Skolars 18-58 London Broncos

Whitehaven 14-22 Wigan Warriors

Sheffield Eagles 20-22 Hull FC

Barrow Raiders 14-4 Workington Town (cut short after 53 minutes)

Oldham 20-42 Widnes Vikings