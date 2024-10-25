Five potential jobs for ex-Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard

FORMER Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard is on the lookout for a new job following his exit from The Jungle.

Lingard lasted just one season in charge of the West Yorkshire club, overseeing eight wins from 29 games and striking up a great relationship with the Castleford faithful.

Now that the Tigers have gone in another direction under new owner Martin Jepson, just where could Lingard end up?

Halifax Panthers head coach

Halifax Panthers are currently without a head coach following the exit of Liam Finn, who has since joined Huddersfield Giants as assistant coach. The Panthers were poor for large parts of the 2024 Championship season and ended up finishing outside the play-off positions come the end of the year. With the club suffering from financial difficulties, Halifax need a head coach that can work wonders on a shoestring budget – who else is better for the job than Craig Lingard who did just that at both Batley Bulldogs and Castleford?

Bradford Bulls head coach

Bradford Bulls were hit with the news almost a fortnight ago that head coach Eamon O’Carroll would be leaving Odsal to take up a job in Super League – that club will be St Helens where O’Carroll will become assistant. However, that now leaves Bradford without a main man to steer the ship, with Lingard’s knowledge of the second tier a key factor as to why the Bulls should look to the Yorkshireman. Lingard will provide a steady figure and focal point for a squad that finished in third in the Championship in 2024.

Salford Red Devils assistant coach

It seems perhaps far-fetched that Lingard could end up at Salford Red Devils, but stranger things have happened. So why Salford? Head coach Paul Rowley will be moving from his position to become director of rugby in 2026, with current assistant Kurt Haggerty making the step up to head coach. Bringing in Lingard as Haggerty’s assistant could be a combination that could work given Lingard’s experience as a number one. Of course, Lingard would not likely break the bank either which would help Salford out too.

Batley Bulldogs head coach

Is it time for Lingard to go home? He was an immense success at Batley Bulldogs, helping the low-budget side to remarkable play-off finishes and shock results in recent years. Lingard’s assistant coach during his time at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Mark Moxon, is currently Batley’s head coach, but surely Moxon would welcome a potential return for Lingard to once more learn from him. Lingard spent four seasons with the Bulldogs between 2020 and 2023 and even guided the West Yorkshire club to the Million Pound Game Final in 2022.

Swinton Lions head coach

It remains to be seen whether Lingard would drop down a league with the Swinton Lions following the club’s relegation from the Championship. However, it would provide the 46-year-old with a chance to step away from the limelight at Castleford to what looks like an appealing role at Heywood Road. The Lions accepted previous head coach Alan Kilshaw’s resignation following the relegation match against Hunslet and the door is now firmly open for someone of Lingard’s calibre to step in and take the club by the scruff of the neck.

