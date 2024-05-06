Five Super League players charged including Hull FC, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos stars

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has released its findings from the weekend’s Super League action with five players being charged.

That being said, no bans have been given out, with Catalans Dragons pair Ben Garcia and Julian Bousquet both receiving £250 fines for Grade B Head Contact and Trip respectively.

Also charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact is Hull FC halfback Jake Trueman, who made his long-awaited return from injury in the 24-6 defeat to Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Andy Ackers of Leeds Rhinos has been charged with Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour but receives neither a ban nor a fine whilst Peta Hiku has been slapped with Grade A Dangerous Contact and thus a £250 fine given it was the higher end of the sanction.

All five players, however, will be free to play in this weekend’s action of Super League.

So will Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis after he was shown a red card in his side’s 18-16 defeat by Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

