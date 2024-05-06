Why Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis wasn’t banned following red card

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS winger Elliot Wallis may well have been red carded in his side’s 18-16 loss to the Salford Red Devils on Friday night, but he has not been charged following the game.

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel released its findings earlier today, with five players being charged – but Wallis was not one of those.

Now the minutes have been released as to why there was ‘No Further Action’ for Wallis in the aftermath of that dismissal.

The minutes state: “Player does not head but opponent. Player moves in towards opponent with head but no butting motion.”

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said after the game: “I’ll leave that for the Match Review Panel because I don’t think he will be getting anything from that.

“I’ve spoken to him and we’ve looked at the incident. To say he’s upset and doesn’t think it’s the right call, it’s there for everyone to see.

“It’s a learning curve for Elliot, he is a young winger coming through. He will learn and get better.”

Well, Watson was certainly proved right with Wallis free to play in Huddersfield’s fixture against Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

