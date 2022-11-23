Five Super League players who could step into the boxing ring including Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers stars

WITH a plethora of NRL players heading into the boxing ring in recent years, could Super League stars follow suit?

The likes of former Cronulla Sharks heavyweight Paul Gallen, new Catalans Dragons signing Siosiua Taukeiaho and even current Featherstone Rovers star Joey Leilua have tried their hand with the gloves.

But, which five potential Super League players could step into the boxing ring?

Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

The Catalans and England enforcer is well known for his tough demeanour on and off the field so don’t put it past the hooker perhaps stepping into the ring once his rugby league days are over.

Brad Singleton – Wigan Warriors

Never one to take a backwards step on the field, Brad Singleton would be the same inside a boxing ring. His height would also mean extra reach, enabling the prop to get one over on his rivals.

Chris Satae – Hull FC

Known for his bulldozing runs through the heart of opposition defences, Chris Satae would be heavyweight inside the ring, but he would almost certainly pack a punch.

Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers

Banned multiple times in 2022 for foul play, Liam Watts seemed to be struggling with the new crackdown employed by the RFL. That being said, when channelled in the right manner, the Castleford man is integral to his club. It would be interesting to see if Watts would step into the boxing ring as he certainly has the power to do so.

Zane Tetevano – Leeds Rhinos

Like Liam Watts above, Zane Tetevano has found it difficult to control his play on the field in recent seasons, but one thing is for sure, no one messes with him! Inside the boxing ring, the New Zealander would be an intimidating figure! For a big man, too, Tetevano has some excellent feet which wouldn’t go amiss.