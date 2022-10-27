Five World Cup stars who have the potential to be big Super League signings

THE World Cup has been in full flow the past two weeks with some brilliant games and pieces of skill along the way.

For a number of players, the tournament is a chance to put themselves in the shop window in a bid to get a playing deal in either hemisphere.

But, which five stars of the World Cup so far could be Super League ready?

Rodrick Tai – Papua New Guinea

Before the World Cup, few people had heard of winger Rodrick Tai. However, his stunning 80-metre try against the Cook Islands certainly announced him to the world – and the try was all the more impressive considering it was his debut in PNG colours. Aged just 23, Tai plays for the PNG Hunters, making 15 appearances for them in 2022. Someone with a huge future ahead of him, could it be played in Super League?

Jake Maizen – Italy

Aged just 25, Jake Maizen has yet to hit it big in rugby league, though playing for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the second tier of Australian rugby league is nothing to be sniffed at. The Italy winger has, however, announced himself on the big stage with two great performances against Scotland and Fiji and though his time at the World Cup appears as though it is coming to an end, his career in the sport could just be starting.

Josh Ralph – Wales

Again, like Jake Maizen, Josh Ralph plays in the lower leagues in Australia, but his competence at halfback for Wales in the World Cup has certainly made people sit up and take note. After being with the Tweed Head Seagulls previously, Ralph now plies his trade with the North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup. Halfback Ralph represented the Queensland under-15s before playing two seasons for the Gold Coast Titans in the Holden Cup. The 25-year-old then represented the Queensland under-18s before signing with the Newcastle Knights for the 2017 Holden Cup but has yet to hit the big time – could that change?

Johnny Mitsias – Greece

Hiding in the Wests Tigers’ New South Wales Cup side is winger Johnny Mitsias who, it’s fair to say, is a relative unknown in rugby league – that was until his performance against Samoa changed that. Though Greece were thrashed 72-4 by the Samoans, Mitsias enjoyed himself on the wing, putting in a number of big hits and try-saving tackles before being moved to fullback where he deputised with aplomb. The World Cup is so good in this respect, it gives those who perhaps haven’t been given a big chance yet to strut their stuff and boy has Mitsias done that.

McKenzie Yei – Papua New Guinea

McKenzie Yei has certainly been putting himself about in the World Cup following an impressive performance against the Cook Islands on Tuesday night. Just 25 years of age, Yei’s brilliant 60-metre run against the Kukis demonstrated just what the Central Queensland Capras powerhouse is capable of. Though he has flirted with the beginning of a major rugby league career, the World Cup has definitely given Yei the potential with which to fulfil that dream.