Widnes Vikings snap up Featherstone Rovers and ex-Wigan Warriors forward

Widnes Vikings have signed Featherstone Rovers forward Callum Field on a two-year deal.

The move will see the 25-year-old remain at the DCBL Stadium until the end of the 2024 season.

Field first joined the Vikings on loan in May. He went on to make 12 appearances in total, six of which were starts.

The forward first started his career in Super League with Wigan Warriors, making his debut in 2017 before spending time on loan at Swinton Lions, London Skolars and Dewsbury Rams.

He linked up with Featherstone ahead of the 2021 season and went on to make 30 appearances for the club.

“It’s a great opportunity that I’ve been handed,” Field said. “I’ve been at a few clubs over the past few years, and coming on loan to Widnes I knew straight away [that I wanted to stay].

“I play the sport because I enjoy it over anything else, so to come to a club where that resonates with all of your team-mates as well, it’s a great feeling.”

Discussing his goals for the new season, he added: “I just want to integrate into the team a bit more, play some consistent rugby and be part of a team under John Kear, who has got high hopes for the club in the next few years.”