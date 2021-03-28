Fixture switches for speccie returns

Warrington Wolves are to move their Super League game against Huddersfield Giants to Monday, 17 May to accommodate the return of supporters.

The two sides had been set to face each other at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in round six on Thursday, 13 May, but the game will now be played on the Monday night with a 7.45pm kick-off.

A total of 4,000 supporters, roughly a quarter of the capacity, will be allowed at the ground under the new rules.

Leigh Centurions are also considering the possibility of moving their game against local rivals Wigan, due to be played the same weekend, to Monday night to accommodate spectators at Leigh Sports Village.

Two Championship fixtures have also been rearranged for that date: with Bradford Bulls v Newcastle Thunder (19.45) and Swinton Lions v Dewsbury Rams (19.45).

