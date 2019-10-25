Flanagan stays at Bradford

Bradford Bulls have retained hometown hooker George Flanagan on a one-year deal.

The Bradfordian joined the club during the 2018 season and has scored 20 tries for the club since.

He joins Rhys Evans and Ross Oakes in signing new contracts with the club after they came out of special measures.

“I am absolutely delighted to have signed with my hometown club for 2020,” he said.

“We have had a bit of adversity in the past few weeks, but we are having a good bunch of players committing to the club for next year.

“I am sure that when we all pull together there will be exciting times ahead for the Bulls.”