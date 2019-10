Tomorrow’s (Saturday 26 October) Girls’ Under 16s and Under 14s Division 1 Top-Four Finals in Rochdale are off.

Sustained heavy rains have left Rochdale Mayfield’s pitch waterlogged.

The games, between Dewsbury Moor and Shaw Cross Sharks at Under 16s, and Cutsyke Raidettes and Oulton Raidettes at Under 14s, will now be played at the same venue on Saturday 9 November.