Footage revealed of Leeds Rhinos star Cameron Smith’s indiscretion against Castleford Tigers

FOOTAGE has been revealed of the incident that has led to Leeds Rhinos star Cameron Smith being given a one-match penalty notice in the aftermath of his side’s 26-6 win at Castleford Tigers on Good Friday.

Both Justin Sangare and Cameron Smith of the Rhinos have been given one-match penalty notices with the former charged with a Grade C Head Contact and given a one-match penalty notice and the latter slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge and also a one-match penalty notice at the higher end of the sanction.

A number of fans have been left questioning Smith’s incident and what actually happened in relation to the game.

Now footage has been revealed of the incident, with the Leeds captain giving Castleford’s Danny Richardson a push after the latter had kicked the ball.

Interestingly, Smith was not apprehended on the field during his side’s win and play continued with Richardson getting up on his feet immediately.

Here is the footage:

Cam Smith incident. 1 game ban ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/njvdSV4Pyk — The Lot Pod (@Lot_17a) April 1, 2024

Here are all the findings from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel from the weekend action:

Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the sanction grade)

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the sanction grade)

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the sanction grade)

Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

