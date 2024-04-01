Five of the best 2024 rugby league April Fools including Love Island entry and new club logo and name

EVERYONE knows to watch out for April Fools when 1st April comes around, but some rugby league clubs have also got in the holiday spirit with a number of innovative posts that have certainly led some up the garden path.

Ranging from new logos to new club names, some sides have had fun with the date. Here are five of the best.

New Bradford Bulls logo

Bradford Bulls actually came with the most trustworthy April Fools, deciding to ask fans for their opinion on a new club badge.

A club statement read: “In keeping with IMG’s ‘Reimaging Rugby League’, the Bradford Bulls are seeking opinions of its supporter base relating to a rebrand of the club’s famous logo.

“The last rebrand came in 1996, when Bradford Northern became Bradford Bulls and Bullmania captured the imagination of many a generation.

“The current logo became instantly recognisable worldwide following the club’s trophy laden spell in the early 00’s.

“We are faced with the task of not only inspiring a new generation of supporters to carry this club forward, but also maximising our exposure on digital platforms.

“As we move towards the first official year of grading under the IMG criteria, change is needed.

“In this initial consultation period, supporters are asked to head to the club’s Social Media channels to provide feedback.

“The initial consultation period will last 4 weeks, before feedback is received and processed to provide next steps.”

Of course the Bulls later posted that this was an April Fools, but some of the new logos mentioned actually looked rather decent!

Sheffield Eagles’ new name

In keeping with the ‘refresh’ theme, Sheffield Eagles went a step further than Bradford to announce a rebrand of their historic name.

Dropping the Eagles, the South Yorkshire club announced that they would be now known as ‘Sheffield FCRL’ – it confused a few people before most realised that the Eagles would never be dropped from their name.

That was then confirmed by the club later on.

CLUB STATEMENT | We’re excited to announce we are rebranding as Sheffield FCRL, as we look forward to our move to Meadowhead in the next few years. Click to read below.#StrongerTogether #40Years — Sheffield Eagles (@SheffieldEagles) April 1, 2024

Oldham’s dual-registration mascot

An event that no one perhaps saw coming, Oldham’s mascot ‘Roary’ was seen sporting a Saddleworth Rangers jersey with the amateur club posting on X: “Negotiations are complete, signed on dual reg until the end of the season. Welcome to Rangers, Roary. Thanks to

@roughyeds for making this opportunity happen.”

It was definitely different from the Rangers and one that went down well with fans.

Negotiations are complete, signed on dual reg until the end of the season. Welcome to Rangers, Roary. Thanks to @roughyeds for making this opportunity happen. ⚫⚪⚫🏉🔴⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/UjLPMiNRLo — Saddleworth Rangers (@SaddRangers) April 1, 2024

Widnes’ Love Island entry

Widnes Vikings went one step further to announce that fan favourite prop forward Ant Walker would be exiting the club for a short while to take up an opportunity with ITV2 hit show Love Island.

Of course, in the past, former Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O’Neill and Leigh Leopards outside back Keanan Brand have both appeared on the show.

The Vikings made it even more serious-like by releasing this statement: “Widnes Vikings can confirm that prop-forward Ant Walker will depart the club to join the cast of the next season of Love Island.

“Walker, 32, joined the club in 2023. He has made 28 appearances, scoring four tries.

“Our 28-10 Good Friday victory over Swinton Lions was Ant’s final game for the club, with him signing off with a champagne moment winning try.

“On his departure from the club, Walker said: “I’d like to thank the club and all the fans for the last two seasons.“

“Club Statement: “We look forward to seeing Ant in the next edition of Love Island.

“Ant’s been given a chance to explore something new that he is excited to embark on and wish him all the best for his time in the villa.”

“Everyone at the club can’t wait to see Ant on our screens and wish him all the best ahead of this venture!”

Incredible work from the Cheshire club.

📣 Widnes Vikings can confirm that prop-forward @Ant_Walker will depart the club to join the cast of the next season of Love Island. Everyone at the club wishes Ant the best ahead of this venture! For more 👉 https://t.co/3vibuPqF7L pic.twitter.com/0kuyxDtiRI — Widnes Vikings (@WidnesRL) April 1, 2024

Keeping Cornwall’s M62 dream alive

Cornwall didn’t release a new April Fools, but simply revisited last year’s in quite a hilarious manner.

Last year, the Choughs decided to release their April Fools as the club heading to Parliament to lobby for support to extend the M62 motorway into the Duchy of Cornwall.

That statement read: “Cornwall RLFC can reveal the club will visit Parliament to lobby for support with our plans to expand the M62 into the Duchy.

“The motorway, which currently spans 107 miles and connects Lancashire and Yorkshire, would provide Cornwall with a direct link to the heartland areas of rugby league.

“Club officials will travel to the capital on April 31 to meet with Government minister Keith Lee, who has moved into the transport sector after previously working for the Foreign Office, advising Westminster on feline creatures, specifically Cougars.

“The club will meet with Mr Lee to discuss funding options for the motorway extension, which, if successful, will see the Choughs reclassify as a heartland club in an expansion area.

“Speaking ahead of this month’s meeting, Mr Lee said: “By extending the M62 to Cornwall, we are allowing the club and the sport to expand around the M62. I absolutely grasp the most basic lesson of this sport, it is an M62 sport and taking the motorway to Cornwall, with my support and influence coming to the fore, will ensure that this continues.”

“Meanwhile, Cornwall’s head of fiction April Furst, who has joined the club recently from an elitist Cartel, added: “We have an open mind about the future and our spreadsheets back this exciting proposal 100 per cent. It will make Cornwall very much part of an open shop as currently, it is a closed one for the Choughs, with the club not currently connected to the M62.”

This year, instead of a brand new idea, the Choughs posted on X: “One year on and we’re still waiting for the M62 expansion project to reach Cornwall. 🤔 Anyone know what Keith Lee is up to nowadays?”

Very innovative!

😤 One year on and we’re still waiting for the M62 expansion project to reach Cornwall. 🤔 Anyone know what Keith Lee is up to nowadays? 💛🖤 #Kernowkynsa #RugbyLeague https://t.co/MWqVhmVXxB — Cornwall RLFC (@CornwallRLFC) April 1, 2024

