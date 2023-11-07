Football legend Wayne Rooney reveals why he supports Leeds Rhinos and not Wigan Warriors, St Helens or Warrington Wolves

FOOTBALL legend Wayne Rooney has revealed why he supports Leeds Rhinos and not Wigan Warriors, St Helens or Warrington Wolves.

The current Birmingham City boss was Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s first guest on the latter’s new podcast, Seven.

That podcast was launched by Rob and his wife Lindsay as a seven part-series showcasing inspirational stories from sporting greats with Rooney the first guest on the podcast.

And Rooney explained his decision to support the Rhinos rather than any of the other Super League big hitters.

“I remember thinking there’s no way I was going to support St Helens, Warrington or Wigan because they’re all fake scousers,” Rooney said on the podcast.

“I was thinking what team am I going to support? And I remember – it was a Friday night – and I’m watching the Rhinos play, and seeing Rob there, Keith Senior, (Kevin) Sinfield, I was gripped.

“I knew it was controversial obviously as well, playing for Manchester United and that rivalry with Leeds in football, so I knew it was a controversial decision.

“But just from watching that first game, the Rhinos, I was gripped.”

England Rugby Union World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson will also be on the podcast later in the series.

