Castleford Tigers young forward Aaron Willis finds new club after debuting in Super League 2023

ANOTHER young Castleford Tigers forward has left the West Yorkshire club with Aaron Willis this time exiting The Jungle.

Whilst fellow forward Kieran Hudson has joined Leeds Rhinos, Willis has made the step down to League One side Midlands Hurricanes with whom he played on dual-registration in 2023.

Willis, who made his debut in Super League for the Tigers last season, said: “I’m really thrilled to be staying at the Canes for 2024 – towards the back end of last season (when head coach Mark Dunning came on board) the team really started to gain some momentum and got a lot closer as a group.

“Mark has made it clear that the club wants to be a competitive force in League One and I can’t wait to get going and see what we can achieve this year.”

Meanwhile, Dunning said on the signing: “We are over the moon to secure Aaron on a permanent basis and welcome him back into the Hurricanes Family.

“When we heard of Aaron’s availability we acted quickly and swiftly to secure his services, despite Championship competition.

“Aaron played 14 times for us on dual-reg last year, winning our Young Player of the Year award. We know all about the ability he possesses and what he brings to the group – he felt right at home in our environment which is really important.

“He is a quality young player with Super League experience and we’re very excited to see him continue his journey with us.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.