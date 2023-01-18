Football team to play home games at Wakefield Trinity’s redeveloped Super League stadium

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S new redevelopment of Belle Vue has certainly been catching the eye – and not just in rugby league.

Now, football side Wakefield AFC – who most recently have been playing their games at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium – will be playing their home games out of the Be Well Support Stadium, or Belle Vue for purists.

The football side will have a full-time presence in the redeveloped community stadium and will train there as well as playing their men’s and women’s first team games having signed a three-year arrangement.

Commenting on the new deal, John Minards Chairman of Wakefield Trinity said: “We are really excited to welcome Decca (the Chairman of Wakefield AFC) and the whole Wakefield AFC team to Belle Vue.

“We have had an ongoing dialogue with the football team for some time and it is great that the current redevelopments, and in particular our state of the art playing surface, now enable community clubs, and WAFC in particular, to join us.

“There are lots of exciting areas where we can partnership with Wakefield AFC going forward and all of us at Wakefield Trinity look forward to working with them.”

Guilherme Decca, Chairman of Wakefield AFC said: “In the Summer of 2021, Andre and I had the opportunity to visit Belle Vue for the first time.

“That day, it was clear to us that Wakefield AFC should, at some point, be playing in the centre of the city, especially in a stadium with so much history and tradition. Unfortunately, our previous ownership situation did not allow that to happen at the time. Since that visit, much has changed at WAFC, and a lot of progress has happened on and off the pitch.

“Over time, we also got to know Trinity better and developed a great relationship with Michael and John while re-establishing many links with the local community.

“As a club, we could not be more excited about the move and the great new facilities being built at Belle Vue, including a new grass-hybrid pitch, gym, state-of-the-art new stand, amenities, parking, and food options.

“More importantly, it gives WAFC a base to further develop our community initiatives, like free youth football, and brings us one step closer to our goal of building an exciting and self-sustainable football club.

:There are also a few great ideas we will be working on with Trinity, which over time will benefit both fan bases and the Wakefield community as a whole.

:For now, we are very focused on finishing the 22/23 season strong with a nice playoff run, but at the same time can’t wait to host old and new fans at Belle Vue during our pre-season in the Summer of 2023.”