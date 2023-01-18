Should the amount of interchanges allowed in Super League be increased?

BACK in 2003, the Rugby Football League increased the amount of interchanges allowed during a game from six to 12.

For the 2012 Super League season, this figure was reduced to ten and then for 2019, the number was reduced to eight. In effect, we are almost back to square one.

In terms of why the reductions have been introduced, it is a way of rewarding fitter players and fitter teams that can manage workloads better and plan out a game in a more effective method.

But it also means that players are becoming more fatigued which can sometimes result in more injuries being suffered and longer spells on the sidelines.

The tactical element of the interchange reduction does make sense – instead of allowing coaches multiple opportunities to tinker with their squad, greater trepidation is needed to ensure that an interchange is absolutely necessary at that time.

With the welfare of players coming into question more so than ever, however, is increasing the workload of the 17 players a better idea at this stage of the sport?

Rugby league has already become increasingly faster due to the advent of the shot clock, the six again ruling and the tweaking of scrums.

Back in 2012 when the first season with ten interchanges was introduced, it was an attempt to bring back some old-fashioned characteristics of a rugby league forward.

Instead of using forwards for short spells off the bench, it would mean more work and greater fitness. But those two elements of the game are already in place thanks to those three new innovations listed above: the shot clock, the six again and the scrum restart tweaks.

Are we putting more pressure on our players than ever before or is this a way of ensuring a fitter and a more pleasing on the eye game?

It’s a delicate balance to try and get right, but eight interchanges does seem a little low whilst 12 does seem a little high. Ten seemed about perfect and would still ensure the rekindling of the ‘traditional’ forward.