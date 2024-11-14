Former Castleford and Leeds halfback Keith Hepworth dies

FORMER Leeds and Castleford halfback Keith Hepworth has died aged 82.

Hepworth is best known for his time at hometown club Castleford where he registered 329 appearances and almost 250 points over a 13-year period.

During his time at Wheldon Road, the diminutive playmaker earned 11 Great Britain caps.

Hepworth was brought in by Leeds ahead of the 1971 season following the serious injury suffered to Mick Shoebottom – and the rest, they say, is history.

Reunited and dovetailing effortlessly with fellow signing from Castleford Alan Hardisty, the international pair brought their magic to Headingley, with Hepworth appearing in six major finals for the West Yorkshire club.

He made his debut on 30th October 1971 against Salford at Headingley earning heritage number 1045 and despite it being towards the end of a triumphant 21-year career, he won the Leeds Player of the Year award in 1973 when the John Player was captured, and again in 1974.

Between 1971 and 1976, Hepworth made 177 appearances scoring 34 tries and five goals for a total of 112 points.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast