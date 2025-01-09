Former Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants forward now a comedian after riot squad service

IT’S almost difficult to believe such a headline, but it’s exactly the career choices taken by former Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants forward Ben Roarty.

Coming through the youth system at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Roarty shifted to the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 1998 season.

There, the forward made almost 100 appearances, winning the 1999 NRL Grand Final, before moving to the Penrith Panthers where he made a further 32 appearances.

It was halfway through Penrith’s Grand Final-winning season of 2003 that Roarty made the move to Super League to join Huddersfield Giants.

There, the 49-year-old registered 57 appearances before a solitary season with Castleford Tigers rounded off his career in 2006.

After quitting rugby league, however, Roarty returned to Australia to start up his own health and fitness business as well as doing youth work alongside.

It was that youth work that paved the way for a quite remarkable post-playing career in Melbourne.

“That youth work opened up the door for me in joining the Victorian correctional services as a maximum-security corrections officer in one of Melbourne’s most feared prisons,” Roarty told Rugby League World.

“I was actually part of the riot squad which was as heavy as it gets. The full riot gear, helmet, capsicum spray, batons, guns, you name it, I used it.”

That role, however, left the Australian with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after witnessing horrendous injuries sustained by inmates.

After leaving the service, Roarty turned to charity work.

“I was a mess. I couldn’t unsee these things and it had a massive effect on me, so I left the job.

“I needed to find solace in life and get back on track so I started up the charity organisation Camp4cancer which raises money for cancer research through camping adventures and charity golf days.

“Camp4cancer gives me satisfaction that I am doing something that I love and that’s making people laugh and having a good time. I lost both of my parents to cancer and it was horrible.

“I see these sick kids and adults and wanted to put smiles on their dials, it’s so rewarding.”

Alongside his current charity work, Roarty has taken up a side job as a standup comedian.

“I figured I was good at making people laugh, so if I could get up there and do a bit of comedy, I might just make someone’s day.

“I miss playing rugby league and I’m grateful for the opportunities it gave me in life, but I will always live by my rules of just having a good time.

“Life is short and laughter really is the best medicine.”

