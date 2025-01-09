Morgan Smithies’ verdict on potential Super League return as he explains difference with the NRL

MAKING the move from Super League to the NRL can be a daunting task for any rugby league player.

But, for someone that was 22, Morgan Smithies has left an impression and then some with his new club Canberra Raiders.

Now 24 years of age, Smithies has matured into the loose-forward that the Raiders have been crying out for in recent seasons.

With the two competitions differing somewhat, though, it can be difficult to adapt as Smithies recollects when reflecting on his first year in the Australian capital.

“Of course, both competitions play rugby league, but something I felt straight away was the speed it is played at over here which probably took a bit of getting used to,” Smithies told League Express.

“I would say with it being quicker, the games in Super League can sometimes be more physical. But the intensity over here in each game doesn’t drop throughout the full season.”

Smithies is just one season into his three-year deal with Canberra – and he has no plan to return to the UK in the near future.

“As of now, returning to Super League is not something I really think about,” the 24-year-old admitted.

“I’ve got two more years here at Canberra and I’m happy here. I want to keep improving and try to stay here for as long as I can, there’s still plenty of things to work on in my game where I can get better.

“That’s my main focus but who knows, I’m in no rush for going back with all due respect.”

