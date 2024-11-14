Former Castleford Tigers man links up with Championship club

HALIFAX PANTHERS have confirmed the signing of former Castleford Tigers back-rower Brad Graham on a two-year contract from Dewsbury Rams.

Graham will make the move to The Shay on a deal until the end of the 2026 Betfred Championship season.

A former England youth international, the 23 year old began his career at Castleford Tigers, coming through the academy ranks at Wheldon Road before making his Super League debut against Hull FC during the 2020 season.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the towering back-rower then earned a move to FLAIR Stadium where he would spend three seasons with the Rams, scoring 18 tries in 60 appearances as he continued his first-team development.

And now Graham is ready to take the next step in his progression with the Panthers.

“It’s great news,” said Graham. “I was ready for a change. Obviously, I’ve done three seasons at Dewsbury and as everybody knows, it’s been a sort of up and down three years with relegations and promotions and things like that.

“I’ve loved my time there but now it’s time to move on and what better place to come than to Halifax. The Shay is a fantastic stadium, looking around the pitch has been re-laid in the last 12 months or so and is looking fantastic, great stands and facilities, and great backing by the fans so it’s an exciting move for me.

“I’m just looking to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs, at the top of the Championship table.”

“I’ve got some experience under my belt since leaving Cas and making the decision to step away from full-time rugby.

“Playing regularly has helped me to become the player that I am today, I started in the centres but now I play mostly in the back-row which is where I’m aiming to play for Halifax this year.

“I’d say in terms of the strengths of my game, if people have watched me they’ll know I’m good in the air from kicks, attacking and challenging for kicks. I’m a workhorse in defence, I like to play the full 80 minutes and I’m fit enough to do the full 80.

“I like to get through plenty of work and plenty of tackles in the pack so that’s what I’m looking to bring to the Panthers.”

When questioned on working under new head coach Kyle Eastmond, Graham continued: “I think it’s great. I haven’t personally met him yet but I’m looking forward to working with him, I’ve heard nothing but good things.

“Obviously, he’s spent his time doing some coaching at Warrington I think and I think he’s made the decision to become a head coach and we’re ready to put his plan into action. Let’s all get on board and get Halifax back to where they belong at the top of the Championship table.”

