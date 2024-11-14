Ex-St Helens star Ben Barba joins new club

FORMER St Helens star Ben Barba has found a new club, linking with former Super League players Kenny Edwards and Manu Ma’u.

Barba, who has been playing local rugby league for the past few years, has linked up with Mackay-based side Souths Sharks.

The Sharks are coached by ex-Castleford Tigers forward Kenny Edwards, with Barba’s brother Marmin already at the club.

The maverick fullback played 168 games in the NRL for Cronulla, Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs as well as 34 games for Saints in Super League.

But, it was in 2019 when Barba’s professional rugby league career ended after being released by the North Queensland Cowboys without playing a game following an alleged assault.

He was then cleared to return to community rugby league in late 2020 where he has been plying his trade ever since.

Barba also turned out for the Carltons Red Devils in the Rugby League Mackay and District competition and also had a spell playing Aussie Rules with Eastern Swans before linking up with the Mossman Port Douglas Sharks for 2023.

