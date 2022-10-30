Former Huddersfield Giants star secures plum NRL move

FORMER Huddersfield halfback Jack Cogger has completed a plum move to Penrith Panthers.

The 25-year-old, who left the Giants at the end of the season, has signed a one-year deal with Ivan Cleary’s reigning NRL champions to provide competition for Nathan Cleary, the coach’s son, and Jarome Luai.

Cogger, whose father Trevor (also a halfback) played for Leigh as well as Western Suburbs, was Huddersfield coach Ian Watson’s first overseas signing when he arrived from Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-year contract in December 2020.

A former captain of the prestigious Australian Schoolboys team as well as New South Wales Under 20s, he had made 42 NRL appearances for Newcastle Knights and Canterbury.

Cogger played 27 times in his two seasons at the Giants, including in this year’s Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan.

However Watson, fresh from taking Huddersfield to the play-offs for the first time since 2015, also has Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages, Oliver Russell and Will Pryce as options.

Penrith have also signed Brisbane Broncos backrower Zac Hosking, and chief executive Matt Cameron said: “Jack joins the club with NRL experience and will add depth to the top-30 squad.

“The opportunity Jack has to work alongside representative halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai will also be beneficial to his game.”

While Cogger looks forward to life with the Panthers, Giants fans will be eager for a first sight in claret and gold of a string of new signings.

Incoming are backs Kevin Naiqama (from Sydney Roosters), Esan Marsters (Gold Coast Titans), Jake Connor (Hull), Jake Bibby and Sam Halsall (both Wigan) and forwards Jack Bibby (Wigan), Harry Rushton (Canberra Raiders), Harvey Livett (Salford) and Nathan Peats (Toulouse).

