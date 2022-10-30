Sam Lisone reunites with familiar faces at Leeds Rhinos and hopes another will follow

SAM LISONE is moving to a new environment but is reuniting with a couple of familiar faces – and hopes to have another join him.

The former Gold Coast Titans and Samoan international prop has signed a two-year contract with Leeds Rhinos ahead of next season.

Lisone has played over 130 matches in the NRL, for the Titans in the past three years and New Zealand Warriors before that.

Born in Auckland, the 28-year-old came through at the Warriors where he was coached at Under-20 level by current Leeds boss Rohan Smith.

He also played alongside current Rhinos winger David Fusitu’a, who is a childhood friend.

“It is a new chapter for me and a fresh start, not just for playing but a new lifestyle, in a new country,” said Lisone.

“I have got a lot of mates in Super League and I grew up in Auckland with David Fusitu’a, he’s probably one of the reasons why I wanted to come to Leeds because we were childhood friends.

“Rohan and I had a very close relationship when he was at the Warriors and I worked closely with him and he helped me a lot with my game.

“I have always liked what he was about, the way he trains his teams. He gave me a call and, to be honest, we never stopped talking.

“When he told me there could be a position at Leeds for me, my heart was set on the move straight away.”

Leeds hope to also sign Lisone’s partner, Georgia Hale, to their Women’s Super League-winning team.

Hale is currently part of the New Zealand squad in England for the World Cup.

“I’ll leave her future up to her but it is great to know that the Rhinos are serious about their men’s and women’s teams, as that is important to us,” added Lisone.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.