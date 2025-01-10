Former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall on the move again following no deal with Bradford Bulls

FORMER Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall is on the move again after failing to strike up a deal with Bradford Bulls.

Tindall had been training with the Bulls to keep fit and potentially sign a deal with the Odsal outfit, but head coach Brian Noble has confirmed that the winger has left the club.

Ahead of Bradford’s pre-season friendly against Dewsbury Rams, Noble confirmed the news.

“Liam won’t feature this weekend,” Noble told the Telegraph and Argus. “He has aspirations to play rugby somewhere, but it won’t be for us in the short-term.

“We’re good friends with Liam and he’s good friends with us, so should his circumstances change, I’m sure he’ll keep us in the loop.”

Tindall was only brought to Hull FC ahead of last season with the ex-Leeds Rhinos academy product one of former boss’ Tony Smith’s signings.

However, the winger played just three times and spent time on-loan with Bradford in 2024, registering four appearances.