Richie Myler takes on new role at Hull FC alongside current director of rugby position

HULL FC have confirmed that Richie Myler has become the club’s newly appointed Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Myler will combine the role with his existing position as Director of Rugby, and will now oversee both on-field and off-field matters across the club.

Myler joined Hull FC in April 2024 and has been a significant figure in the restructuring of the club over recent months in the build-up to and following the recent takeover by new owners Andrew Thirkill and David Hood OBE in December.

The former Leeds Rhinos halfback said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Chief Executive of such a prestigious club.

“We have assembled an experienced team within our performance department who are already making some great strides throughout pre-season; I feel confident in the progress they have made, which allows me to be able to spend more time and energy focused on other areas of the business.

“As we venture into a new era, it’s vital everyone associated with the club – the board, players, staff, supporters and partners – pull together in the same direction to drive this club back to where we belong.

“We are well aware the path ahead of us will not be easy, but I feel we have a group of experienced individuals across the club that really care about restoring pride and passion in our badge.”