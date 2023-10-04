Former Hull FC fullback Jamie Shaul finds new club

FORMER Hull FC fullback Jamie Shaul has found a new club – but it’s not in rugby league.

Shaul, who hung up his boots at the end of the 2023 Super League season after spending his entire career with the Black and Whites, has joined Hull RU.

A mainstay within the Black and Whites’ ranks, the fullback won the 2016 and 2017 Challenge Cups with his boyhood club before the arrival of Brett Hodgson as head coach saw Shaul move to the periphery.

A loan spell at Wakefield Trinity towards the back end of 2022 almost saw the 31-year-old sign for the West Yorkshire club on a permanent basis, but he returned to Hull to fight for his place under new head coach Tony Smith.

However, with Tex Hoy and youngster Davy Litten number one and two in the fullback position, Shaul conceded that it is time to hang up his boots.

Now, the Hull man will be looking to give the 15-man code a try.

