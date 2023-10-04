Shaun Wane responds to Tonga squad announcement with call-up of Leigh Leopards forward

ENGLAND Men’s Head Coach Shaun Wane has welcomed today’s announcement of the Tonga squad to face England in a historic three-match series this Autumn.

And ahead of the series which begins at St Helens on Sunday 22 October, Wane has refreshed the wider England Performance Squad – from which he will name his final 24-strong squad on Monday 16 October – with the addition of Leigh Leopards prop forward Robbie Mulhern.

28 years old Mulhern enjoyed a terrific 2023 campaign, during which his club lifted the Challenge Cup trophy for the first time in 52 years and reached the Betfred Super League play-offs for the very first time. The powerful front-rower last featured for England in a 44-6 victory over France in 2018 at Leigh Sports Village, as well as representing the England Knights in Papua New Guinea, and will link up with other squad members for train-on sessions in St Helens.

Other Betfred Super League players involved in the train-on sessions come from clubs that missed out on the play-offs, and include Mulhern’s former Warrington Wolves teammate and England captain George Williams.

England Head Coach Shaun Wane says: “After seeing the Tonga squad for the first time this morning we know all three matches are going to be extremely physical, and it is important that we have a forward pack that can match the size and power of the Tongans.

“I have been really impressed with Robbie Mulhern this season. He has been a real standout forward, not only for Leigh but across the Super League competition.

“We have several strong forwards in the squad who are all vying for a position to line up against Tonga in that first game at St Helens and Robbie only adds to that competition for places.

“With two weeks of the Super League season remaining, there are still opportunities for players to force their way into my final squad ahead of that first game at St Helens