Former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers favourite granted testimonial by RFL

Keighley Cougars centre Jake Webster has been granted a 12-month testimonial by the RFL.

The 38-year-old has been acknowledged for this contribution to the game both on and off the field across the past two decades.

Webster has made almost 350 career appearances across both hemispheres, but is also recognised for his community work with the clubs he has played for.

His career began with Melbourne Storm and he played a further season in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, their first in the competition, before signing a deal with Hull KR for the start of the 2008 season.

He spent five years at Craven Park and became a popular figure there before doing the same at Castleford, after making a switch ahead of the 2013 campaign.

Webster’s six seasons at the Tigers included their run to the Challenge Cup final in 2014 and the 2017 season in which they won the League Leaders’ Shield.

In 2019 Webster left Castleford for Bradford Bulls, playing a season at Odsal before spending the past two years at Keighley.

At international level he has represented New Zealand, helping them to a Tri-Nations title in 2005.

“I am delighted to be awarded a testimonial for the next twelve months,” said Webster, who has signed on to play again for the Cougars in League 1 this season.

“I would like to thank Keighley as a club for helping me with my application and the RFL’s executive board for granting my testimonial.

“Personally, I have given my entire adult life to the sport of Rugby League whilst trying to give something back to the respective communities I have represented throughout my career.

“To represent the six clubs I have, and my country in New Zealand, has made me immensely pride and the support I received from the differing fanbases has meant the world to me, and I hope they will support me once more over the next year.

“The support of my family and loved ones throughout the past twenty-two years since I first signed professionally with Melbourne can also not be underestimated as they also have had to give up a lot to help me achieve my goals and ambitions.

“I have a number of exciting events planned and I’m now looking forward to my launch event and shirt launch which will hopefully be in March.

“I’ve made no secret that the upcoming season will probably be my last as a player and I’m looking to go out on a high with both my testimonial and getting Keighley promoted to the Championship.”