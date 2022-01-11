Warrington Wolves appoint former Super League boss as Academy head coach

Warrington Wolves have announced the appointment of former Salford Red Devils boss Richard Marshall as the new head coach of their Academy team.

Marshall, who has also coached Halifax at senior level, returns to the Wire having started his coaching career there, leading the Under-20s to Grand Final success in 2010 and working under Tony Smith as first-team assistant.

He replaces Paul Anderson, who left Warrington to take up a position with the RFL as the head of England’s talent pathway.

After more than four years as Halifax head coach, Marshall became an assistant coach at St Helens in 2019, adding two Grand Finals to the three Challenge Cups and League Leaders’ Shield he previously helped Warrington win.

His first spell as a head coach in Super League only lasted one season as he departed Salford at the end of 2021 following an 11th-placed finish, but the 46-year-old said he is “really excited” to start his new role.

“I know the town, I know the people associated with the club and I know a number of players within the Academy and I’m excited about the opportunity to develop our own homegrown players,” said Marshall.

“It’s really important for the town that we do that. There’s a lot of talent in the area and we want to be bringing those players through and developing them.

“The Academy and Reserve grade are in a good place with some really good foundations. We saw last year some players coming into the first team and creating their own pathway and dynasty.

“I’ve also got a good relationship with (Wolves head coach) Daryl Powell and I’m looking forward to working with him as well.”

Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick added of Marshall: “He is going to be an outstanding addition to the organisation and player development.

“He’s worked at every level within the professional game and has always had a real passion for developing players.

“As a proud Warringtonian he understands what this Club means to its community and he will be conveying this message to all the young athletes in the Academy.

“Producing your own players is vital for success and in recent years we’ve made some positive steps in this area.

“Under Richard’s guidance I’m confident the player production line will become stronger.”

Powell said that he saw Marshall as “the perfect fit” for the job, adding: “He’s a quality coach who I’ve spent time with previously and I know really well.

“He’ll be ideal in linking with us in making sure we get the structures and philosophies to carry down right through to the young players at the club which is crucial.”