Former Hull KR head coach eyeing up Super League move

FORMER Hull KR and Toulouse Olympique coach Justin Morgan is eyeing up a return to Super League.

Morgan, who coached Toulouse to the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2005, made his name in the Championship and then the top flight with Rovers over a period of six-and-a-half seasons.

The Australian secured Super League promotion in 2006 and knocked out Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals that year as he turned Rovers into a secure top flight side.

Leaving Craven Park in 2011 with a 56% win percentage, Morgan has been an assistant coach in the NRL ever since.

That being said, the 47-year-old wants to return to Super League.

“I still have aspirations to coach in the UK again if another opportunity came up,” Morgan told League Express.

“I like to think I’ve improved from my experiences of coaching in the NRL and I still keep a very close eye on Super League.

“I would love the opportunity to come back in the future so we will wait and see what happens. It’s a different competition.

“I’ve got great experiences from coaching there so hopefully an opportunity comes up.”

Morgan believes that his experiences as an assistant coach in the NRL, being able to work with some incredible players and coaches will stand him in good stead for any potential move.

“I would certainly look a lot closer than what I did do five years ago. I’ve really enjoyed my time in the NRL and I’ve worked with three different clubs and more than three clubs as an assistant.

“I didn’t do it the traditional way from assistant to head coach – I did it the other way around, but I think being an assistant has given me a greater understanding of the role and I think if I get another opportunity to be a head coach I think I will be better than before.

“There was an opportunity a few years ago, but I didn’t sign – not just because of professional reasons but other reasons too such as wanting to coach in the southern hemisphere for the first time.

“In that time I’ve worked with Craig Bellamy and some of the best players of all time with Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith.

“I’ve worked with the likes of Nathan Brown, Stephen Kearney, Stacey Jones and Anthony Seibold – a lot of high quality coaches.

“The experience I’ve gained over the last seven or eight years has been invaluable and no matter where I end up I want to continue coaching.”