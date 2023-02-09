Wigan Warriors duo head out on short-term loan deals ahead of Super League 2023

AHEAD of the 2023 Super League season, Wigan Warriors have confirmed that two of their players have gone out on short-term loan deals to the Championship.

Prop forward Harvie Hill and Centre Zach Eckersley, who both featured for the Warriors in pre-season, head to Championship side London Broncos on one-month loan deals. The move follows the one-month loan of Ramon Silva to the Broncos as confirmed last week.

Hill and Eckersley made their Wigan Warriors debut in 2022 and will head out on loan to prepare them for the rigours of first-team rugby.

Head of Youth, Shane Eccles commented: “This is a great opportunity for the lads to go out and gain valuable experience playing in the championship on a weekly basis. Both players have come through our Academy and Reserves pathway and are now training full time with the first team squad with the ambition of breaking into the team.

“The opportunity for the players to get weekly exposure to playing in the championship will prepare them for what is required to play at high intensity consistently. Over previous seasons we have had success of players going spending time on loan, gaining valuable experience playing in a competitive environment which has helped them learn and develop their game to push into the first team. Brad O’Neill spent time out on loan in 2021 and then played a vital role in the 2022 challenge cup campaign.”