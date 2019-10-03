Former Leeds hooker suspended by NRL after positive drugs sample

James Segeyaro has been provisionally suspended by the NRL after a providing a positive drugs sample.

The former Leeds Rhinos hooker returned a positive A-sample for di-hydroxy LGD-4033, which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, on September 3rd.

As a result, the Papua New Guinea international is prohibited from participating during his suspension, but can ask for his B-sample to be analysed.

Segeyaro joined the Broncos in May and made 13 appearances for the club.

Recently named in the Kumuls squad for the World Cup 9s, Segeayaro, who controversially left Leeds after a short spell in 2016, will no longer be able to feature.