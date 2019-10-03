Scotland name train-on squad for World Cup qualifiers

South Sydney three-quarter, Campbell Graham is set to make his debut for Scotland in the final European qualifiers for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup this autumn after being named in their extended train-on squad. The Bravehearts face Serbia and Spain in Pool B, with the top two going through to the main competition in England.

Also included is St Helens’ Grand Final bound Lachlan Coote, who made three appearances for Scotland in the 2016 Four Nations tournament. He is joined by Hull KR’s Kane Linnett, who also donned the tartan for the 2013 World Cup.

New Wakefield signing Alex Walker retains his spot, and among the youngsters selected is Leeds’ Callum Mclelland, who will play for Featherstone in Saturday’s ‘Million Pound Game’ in Toronto. Hull’s Kieran Buchanan also gets his first chance. At the other end of the experience scale, Oliver Wilkes – who has just retired from club rugby after more than 500 games – has put his hand up for a career swansong, having won the first of his eight caps at the 2008 World Cup.

Dale Ferguson has been named skipper and noted: “I am really looking forward to pulling on the jersey. We will be doing all we can to make sure we qualify. They are two extremely important games against nations we have not faced before.”

Head coach Nathan Graham added: “As someone who has been involved with Scotland Rugby League for many years, I am extremely proud to be part of the coaching team for two such important games. The whole playing squad and staff are looking forward to two very exciting and challenging matches.”

SCOTLAND TRAIN-ON SQUAD:

Brett Carter (Barrow Raiders), David Scott (Batley Bulldogs), Brandan Wilkinson, Frankie Mariano (Doncaster), Craig Robertson, Lewis Clarke, Mikey Mair (Edinburgh Eagles), Matt Hogg (Edinburgh Eagles/Newcastle University), Scott Plumridge (Glasgow RL), Ben Kavanagh (Halifax), Kieran Buchanan (Hull FC), Danny Addy, Kane Linnett, Will Oakes (Hull KR), Davey Dixon, Kieran Moran (Keighley Cougars), Nick Glohe (Lakes United Seagulls), Callum Mclelland (Leeds Rhinos), Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions), Ben Hellewell (London Broncos), Charlie Emslie, Connor Terrill (Millom), Dan Turland (Murwillumbah Mustangs), Niall Sidney, Sam Luckley (Newcastle Thunder), Lachlan Stein (Newtown Jets), Izaac Farrell (Rochdale Hornets), Adam Walker (Salford), Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Lachlan Coote, Luke Douglas (St Helens), Murray Mitchell, Niall Hall (Strathmore Silverbacks), Oscar Thomas (Swinton Lions), Ryan Brierley (Toronto Wolfpack), James Bell (Toulouse Olympique), Hamish Bentley, Kane Bentley (Toulouse Olympique Elite), Joe Mclean, Sam Herron (West Wales Raiders), Alex Walker (Wakefield Trinty), Brett Phillips (Whitehaven RLFC), Dale Ferguson, Oliver Wilkes (Unattached)

POOL B FIXTURES