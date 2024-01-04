Former Leeds Rhinos academy player Matthew Syron victim of horrific glass attack in city centre

LEEDS RHINOS have issued a supportive statement to former academy player Matthew Syron after he was the victim of a horrific glass attack in Leeds city centre.

Syron, who is just 32, lives in Australia but was back in Leeds visiting family at Christmastime when he was attacked outside Revolucion de Cuba in Leeds city centre at around 12.30am.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 37-year-old has been arrested, but there is no certainty that Syron will regain his sight after being glassed in his eyes.

Syron told the Daily Mail: “I was out in town with friends after a family party. My night was sort of coming to an end when I saw some old friends I used to play rugby with about ten years ago.

“I went to the toilet then came back. I was stood at the bar with my brother and friends then all of a sudden [someone] slammed a glass in my face.

“They’re trying to save my eyes and there’s a possibility they can save them. The optical nerve on my brain isn’t damaged, which would mean I was permanently blind. That’s still intact in both eyes.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone – it’s been the worst seven days of my life.

“It’s scary – the world is a wicked place. This is just unbelievable.

“This has ruined my life. There’s a chance I can never see my kids again, it makes me feel sick.

“I think about what happened every hour of the day. All my family has been sat round this bed in tears.

“Luckily I have youth on my side and hopefully I can recover quickly from this.

“The only thing I care about is seeing my partner and kids again, I just want to give them a cuddle.”

The Rhinos posted on X: “Wishing our former academy player Matty Syron all the best as he recovers from this horrific attack.”

Everyone at League Express passes on their well-wishes to Matthew Syron and his family.