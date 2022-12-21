Former Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup-winning star could return to Super League

IF you haven’t been paying attention to life Down Under, the NRL is currently in a debate with the Rugby League Players Association in terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement – or CBA.

The CBA is a deal between the NRL, the players and the clubs, which details the minimum terms and conditions of the players’ employment.

At present, the RLPA and the NRL are at loggerheads regarding the minimum wage and salary cap, leaving free agents in the lurch in terms of securing their futures.

For one former Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup winner, Ava Seumanufagai, the current war has left him unemployed and looking for a club.

Whilst there is potential interest in the NRL in bringing in the former Canterbury Bulldogs enforcer, clubs will not risk a potential deal just yet in case it falls outside the salary cap.

As such, Seumanufagai could well be lured back to the UK and Super League if an agreement is not found in the New Year, with the 31-year-old offering any potential suitor a committed forward.

All in all, the New Zealander registered 30 appearances for the Rhinos in 2019 and 2020 before Leeds announced that they were releasing Seumanufagai from the final year of his contract due to “family reasons” as the travel restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic were preventing him from seeing his young daughter.

Which Super League side could potentially look at him? Well, Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils have quota spots left and he would certainly add a lot to their squads.