Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given special awards at BBC Sports Personality of the Year

LEEDS RHINOS legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been given special awards at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show tonight.

Burrow was given the Helen Rollason award, which recognises individuals in the face of adversity as Sinfield received a Panel Special award for his remarkable fundraising for research and support for Motor Neurone Disease.

Since Burrow’s diagnosis back in late 2019, the pair have been at the forefront of the fight against the disease alongside Scotland rugby union hero Doddie Weir who sadly passed away last month.

Sinfield, in his incredible fundraising efforts, has raised over £7 million to fund research into the disease whilst also bringing the absent £50 million promised funding from the government to the public eye.

That prompted government health secretary Steve Barclay to pledge £30 million to research immediately.