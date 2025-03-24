Former Leeds Rhinos forward lends hand to London Broncos takeover efforts

LONDON BRONCOS have an ally in ex-Leeds and Australia forward Matt Adamson amid ongoing suggestions of a Down Under-backed takeover, according to reports.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington has been aiding the capital club in their bid to find fresh investment following long-time owner David Hughes’ withdrawal.

And he is reportedly being assisted by Adamson, who also played for Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders and New South Wales.

Hetherington is due to leave Leeds at the end of the season and is currently splitting his time between the Rhinos and the Broncos.