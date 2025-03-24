Toulouse Olympique celebrate ‘resounding success’ after 5,000+ crowd

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE will work more closely with French championship clubs in future after the “resounding success” of Saturday’s double-header at Stade Ernest Wallon.

The Olympians invited Albi and Carcassonne to play their Lord Derby Coupe De France semi–final before the championship clash with Hunslet and 5,390 supporters were in attendance.

Super XIII leaders Albi came from behind to beat the reigning French champions and cup holders in a 34-30 golden-point thriller and Toulouse cut loose in the second half to beat Hunslet 50-6.

“It was a resounding success,” said Olympians’ director Cedric Garcia.

“We had lots of Rugby League supporters who might not have been to Stade Wallon before and they saw some terrific tries and great entertainment.”

Garcia confirmed that he would be looking at future joint ventures with French Federation sides with more double-headers lined up in the future.

“I think everyone gains from this and it’s something we will try again for sure,” he added.

“It capped a great weekend all around for Toulouse Olympique with our under-19s winning their French Cup semi-final.

“The work that our Association is doing to develop junior talent in the city is really paying off and we are so proud of our young players.”