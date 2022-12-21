Former Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro pictured in new club colours following move back to the northern hemisphere

FORMER Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro has made a surprising club move after being given another shot at rugby league redemption.

Segeyaro was infamously banned back in 2019 after testing positive for a banned sample, but kept training on his own in a bid to keep up his fitness ahead of a potential comeback in the NRL.

That comeback was complete in 2022 when he signed for Manly Sea Eagles’ feeder side Blacktown Workers and actually made an appearance for the NRL side.

Now, though, he has signed for French club FC Lezignan and was paraded in front of the club’s fans at the weekend in what is quite the coup for the Elite One Championship side.

Segeyaro was sporting a massive grin in his smart new green kit alongside former NRL star Kurt Dillon who too has made the move from Australia to France.