Three of the biggest new signings for the 2023 Super League season

WITH the Christmas and New Year period just around the corner, most Super League clubs have finished their recruitment for the 2023 season.

That being said, Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards will likely announce some new recruit/s in the next few weeks considering their quota spot vacancies.

In terms of signings already made, however, which three signings are set to take Super League by storm?

Jake Clifford – Hull FC

If there is one signing that Hull fans should be desperately happy to see being made then it is that of Jake Clifford. After being deemed surplus to requirements by the Newcastle Knights in the NRL – despite being one of their key players at the beginning of 2022 – the Australian halfback has now made the move halfway across the world to show the people of the UK what he has got. Aged just 24, Hull have picked up a real bargain in that sense and it is certainly a signing that will put bums on seats. Tasked with partnering Jake Trueman in the halves, it could be one of the most exciting halfback partnerships seen at the MKM Stadium for a number of years. Able to control games with his astute kicking and excellent passing choices, Clifford has the potential to be the Black and Whites’ star man in 2023.

Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

On the back of a superb season with the Leeds Rhinos, it was surprising to see Zak Hardaker not strike up a new deal with the Headingley outfit. However, Leigh Leopards swooped in on the back of a new rebrand as owner Derek Beaumont bankrolled a completely different direction. With that, head coach Adrian Lam was given the incentive to bring in Hardaker and it could be the signing of the season if it comes off. The 31-year-old may well be played at fullback considering the departure of Caleb Aekins to Featherstone Rovers which would hand the Leopards a major presence at the back in terms of both communication and defensive nous. Going forward, Hardaker would also be a perfect link-up round the back in order to shift the ball from halfbacks to the outside backs. He could well be the signing of the season.

Jake Connor – Huddersfield Giants

When Jake Connor left Hull FC, it was a major shock especially considering him topping the try-assist charts during the 2022 Super League season. However, his signing for the Huddersfield Giants was an incredible twist of fate and one which brings him back home to where his Super League career began. The maverick is set to compete for a halfback spot in 2023 with Tui Lolohea grabbing the fullback position, and, with those two in the same side it could well be a devastating attacking combination that lifts the Giants into the top two. Known for his stunning individual skill, Connor will also be surrounded by a superb workmanlike ethic brought in by head coach Ian Watson which could help develop another side to the maverick’s game.