Former Leeds Rhinos player and successful businessman invests in Featherstone Rovers

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers player, Paddy Handley, will join the Featherstone Rovers Board with immediate effect as Vice Chair of the Club.

Handley, a former Rovers player, had a successful four-year playing career at the club from 1997 when he was signed by David Ward, going on to make 113 appearances for Rovers.

Playing alongside Featherstone stalwarts such as Deryck Fox and Brendan Tuuta, halfback Handley amassed over 100 points during his distinguished spell with Rovers. He also represented Leeds Rhinos, York and Doncaster in his playing career.

Handley is now Managing Director of PMJ Masonry, a York based business where he has established a thriving company with an unrivalled reputation within the construction industry nationally, a market leader in the natural stone trade.

“I feel incredibly honoured to join Mark Campbell and the Board at Rovers,” said Handley.

“Rovers are a very special club for me and when I was made aware that Mark was looking to strengthen the Board, I was very keen to jump on board. I know the club has had a challenging few months but I’m very confident with the introduction of myself and potentially other new Board members in the near future, we will quickly get the club back to where it needs to be as a leading club in the game.

“I want to make it clear that I’m not here to make up the numbers. I’m seriously committed to making a difference at the club and I have ambitious plans to make immediate stadium improvements, most notably in terms of the Post Office Road terrace and in a massive overhaul of the player facilities including changing rooms.

“Featherstone has an excellent platform to build upon. It owns every inch of its 20-acre site, it is one of the best supported clubs in the game, both home and away. In terms of performance, we have always been at the top end of the table challenging for promotion. I have been along to recent games and just love the energy around the fans and the stadium and I really do want to make a difference in taking the club forward on and off the pitch.

“I have met Mark as well as existing and potential new Board members and I feel a real energy around the group to drive the club forward in areas such as stadium improvements, marketing and events, technology and retail. I am genuinely excited for the club moving forward.”

Mark Campbell, Chairman of Rovers, added: “I made it clear in recent announcements that the club were looking for new energised Board members, people with a genuine passion for the club and Paddy absolutely fits that bill.

“In the brief time I have been working with Paddy, it is clear he does walk the talk and he has already been a great help to myself and Steve Clough in his support for the club. I genuinely believe that with the addition of Paddy, we can continue our journey of improvement and I’m very excited about some of the proposed changes at the club in the immediate future.”

